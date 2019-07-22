Kenya: The Big Names At Waititu's Daughter Wedding Reception

The wedding of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu's daughter at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa PCEA, in Runda, drew the attendance of top names in politics.

Mr Waititu's daughter, Dr Njeri Ndungu, tied the knot with Dr Nyotu Gitau in a colourful invite-only wedding.

The wedding reception was graced by former First Lady Ngina Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

Other guests included President Uhuru Kenyatta's brother Muhoho Kenyatta, Transport Principal Secretary Esther Koimet, Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege and Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia.

At the reception, Ruto left the guests in stitches with his advice to the newly wed couple.

"You must look after your beautiful wife. Take care of her and make sure she's well-fed and dressed. If you see a beautiful dress while you're going about your business, buy it for her so that you won't have to admire how other women dress, alright?" Ruto said.

"If you are not informed, I want to inform you that the Government of Kenya now pays for maternity issues. When it's time for your wife to give birth, as a result of your hard work, the government of Kenya will foot your hospital bill," he told the groom.

The wedding reception was held at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country club.

The wedding made headlines on Friday after it emerged that Governor Waititu had shortlisted his soon-to-be in law for a top position in the county government.

The name of Herman Gitau Nyotu was however quickly removed from the list of shortlisted candidates soon after the wedding invitation card went viral on social media.