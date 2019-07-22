South Africa: SA Production Company Picks Up the Rights to Make Local Version of 'The Bridge'

Cape Town — South African based production company Both Worlds Pictures has picked up the exclusive rights from Endemol Shine Group to adapt the acclaimed drama The Bridge in Africa.

According to a press statement the production company is seeking for a broadcast partner to create a South African/Zimbabwean version of the international series.

The adaptation will be based on the Beit Bridge, the border post separating South Africa and Zimbabwe and feature an all African cast.

The Nordic Noir detective series originally known as Bron/Broen in n Sweden and Denmark ran for four seasons from 2011 - 2018.

It is a present-day crime thriller which explores the tensions between two neighbouring countries and delves into the darker side of human nature.

The final season which aired last year was the number one drama in Scandinavia reports Variety.

The Bridge has also been remade in Malaysia/Singapore, Germany/Austria, Croatia/Serbia, U.S./Mexico, UK/France and Russia/Estonia.

The African adaptation will be the seventh local version of the show.

"We are thrilled to adapt the award-winning series The Bridge for South Africa and the continent. I've always been a great fan of the series and admired how sensitively remakes were made in parts of the world that are so culturally different. It shows how the story and the characters are able to strike a universal chord, and we intend to create an adaptation that will be equally unique and will resonate with African viewers," says Thierry Cassuto, founder and executive producer at Both Worlds Pictures.

Both World Pictures is production company behind the shows Point of Order, Parlement Parlement, and the award-winning Puppet Nation.

Source: Channel24