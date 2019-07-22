22 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Production Company Picks Up the Rights to Make Local Version of 'The Bridge'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Channel24

Cape Town — South African based production company Both Worlds Pictures has picked up the exclusive rights from Endemol Shine Group to adapt the acclaimed drama The Bridge in Africa.

According to a press statement the production company is seeking for a broadcast partner to create a South African/Zimbabwean version of the international series.

The adaptation will be based on the Beit Bridge, the border post separating South Africa and Zimbabwe and feature an all African cast.

The Nordic Noir detective series originally known as Bron/Broen in n Sweden and Denmark ran for four seasons from 2011 - 2018.

It is a present-day crime thriller which explores the tensions between two neighbouring countries and delves into the darker side of human nature.

The final season which aired last year was the number one drama in Scandinavia reports Variety.

The Bridge has also been remade in Malaysia/Singapore, Germany/Austria, Croatia/Serbia, U.S./Mexico, UK/France and Russia/Estonia.

The African adaptation will be the seventh local version of the show.

"We are thrilled to adapt the award-winning series The Bridge for South Africa and the continent. I've always been a great fan of the series and admired how sensitively remakes were made in parts of the world that are so culturally different. It shows how the story and the characters are able to strike a universal chord, and we intend to create an adaptation that will be equally unique and will resonate with African viewers," says Thierry Cassuto, founder and executive producer at Both Worlds Pictures.

Both World Pictures is production company behind the shows Point of Order, Parlement Parlement, and the award-winning Puppet Nation.

Source: Channel24

South Africa

Zondo Commission Shifts to Gupta-Linked Estina Dairy Farm Project

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will resume its work on Monday and will hear… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.