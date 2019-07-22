Tanzania: Simba Line Up Four Friendlies in SA

MAINLAND champions Simba have officially announced that they will play four pre-season friendly matches in South Africa, which will include a clash against Soweto giants Orland Pirates.

Simba's pre-season camp in South Africa started in full swing a week ago, ahead of the upcoming busy calendar, which will see them playing in three major competitions like the Mainland Premier League, CAF Champions League and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

According to the reports from the club, the Msimbazi Reds will face University side, Orbret TVET on Tuesday before playing against Platinum FC the following day.

Another match will be on Saturday, when they will face Botswana side Township Rollers before winding up their pre-season tour with a clash against giants Orlando Pirates on July 30th this year.

Speaking prior to the team's departure to Johannesburg, Simba skipper John Bocco said it is part and parcel of preparations for the next season as they want to do much better than the previous season.

He then called upon the club supporters across the country to continue rallying behind them insisting that they are ready to fight on the pitch to satisfy their fans.

"Let me laud our passionate fans who have always been with the team. I believe that they are a perfect ingredient which enables us to do well in most of our matches. We dearly thank them a lot," the captain said.

Bocco admitted that there will be more competition for playing time in the squad next season due to the presence of quality players.

Bocco said competition among the players is likely to be high since everybody will be eager to showcase high class football to win trust from the technical bench.

"In football, when players compete for playing time, usually the team performs better unlike when such competition is missing. It is my hope that such competitions will be done with much love among ourselves to enable the team fulfill its objectives," Bocco said.

Adding, the former Azam FC hit man urged his teammates to put the club's objective above them in order for them to have another good chapter and help to propel the club further.

"I believe that if we will have a good season as a team, then it will be a great platform for players to be seen by other big teams outside the country.

We will therefore fight to our ability to bring the desirable successes at the club and for individual players," said he.