Tanzania Employs Measures to Protect Visitors, Public

THE government is committed to ensure that the aviation sector is uninterrupted by spread of communicable diseases in order to ensure travelers and visitors coming into the country remain safe all the time.

The move goes in line with ensuring the control and spread of suspected diseases through other entry points in all borders, thereby ensuring the safety for all people in the country.

Director of Prevention Services at the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, elderly and Children, Dr Leonard Subi said yesterday that the authorities concerned are taking every measure to fight challenges of communicable disease.

Dr Subi made the statement in Dar es Salaam yesterday during the first quarter Collaborative Arrangement for Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSACA), Meeting for Financial Year 2019/20 organized by Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA).

He said among the measures that the government has already put up is the purchase of 115 thermal scanners for detecting suspected diseases, including Ebola in a large group of people.

Opening the meeting, TCAA Director General, Mr Hamza Johari said that the meeting aimed at deliberating on strategic efforts for prevention of possible importation of Ebola from the affected countries.

"The general public shall also be made aware of how to detect new cases and the way such cases shall be reported," he said.

On the other hand, the TCAA boss urged airport operators and public health officials at airports to work hard to ensure that areas of weakness are noted and addressed before the authority invites World Health Organization (WHO), to conduct their assessment on the safety of the aviation system in the country.

"Passing WHO assessment will mean growth of the air transport industry sub sector in our nation," he said. According to the official, in May and June 2018, TCAA embarked on conducting the assessment of International Health Regulations (IHR), core capacity requirements at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), AAKIA, KIA, Mwanza and Songwe airports.

Mr Johari said that the outcomes were promising, but more effort is needed to cover all the gaps before inviting the WHO. "The internal assessment of the JNIA, KIA and AAKIA scored between 3 per cent and 81 per cent," he said.