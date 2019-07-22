16 July 2019

Namibia: Thieves Loot N$208 800 Clothes From Markhams

By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — Unknown suspects allegedly broke into the Markhams shop and stole items worth N$208 000 on Thursday night last week.

Briefing the media on Sunday morning, crime coordinator for the Erongo Region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said the unknown suspects smashed the window of the shop with unknown objects to gain entrance to the building.

He says the suspects took 120 Relay jeans, 42 Levi's jeans and 70 Levi's tops.

No arrest was made and police appeals to residents to be on the lookout for people that might be selling these items.

Anyone with information regarding the possible suspect/s in this matter is requested to contact Iikuyu at 0812464757 or 0816401600 or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old woman was arrested on Friday morning in Walvis Bay for shoplifting at Pep.

According to Iikuyu, the woman apparently took clothes to the fitting room, wore them under her clothes and tried to leave without paying for items.

The said items are a jean, a cardigan and a top valued at N$210. She is expected to appear in court on today.

