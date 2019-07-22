22 July 2019

South Africa: ANC Will Discuss the Matter of Donors - Ramaphosa Replies to Public Protector Report

By Lizeka Tandwa

The ANC has plans to discuss donors of all seven leaders who had placed their names in the hat for the position of ANC president in the build up to the Nasrec conference in 2017, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday evening.

This comes as Ramaphosa is gearing up for a legal battle against the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

On Sunday, the president held a media briefing announcing that he would be taking the report on judicial review after his legal team had carefully studied it and concluded it was "fundamentally and irretrievably flawed". Mkhwebane's report found Ramaphosa "deliberately misled" Parliament when he responded to a question about a R500 000 donation to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign from former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson in November last year.

Hitting back at Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa said the report contained numerous factual inaccuracies of a material nature, the findings that are found are wrong in law, are irrational. He added that in some instances, exceed the scope of the powers of the public protector.

Ramaphosa argues that the donation by Bosasa was to the CR17 campaign in his capacity as ANC presidential candidate and had no bearing in his office.

He told journalists that nearly everyone who campaigned to become ANC president would have raised, "quite a bit of money and it so happens that we may never really know. The only one that we know of now is the CR17."

Ramaphosa ran his campaign under the CR17 banner. For the first time in the parties history in 2017, seven of its leaders vied for the position including Zweli Mkhize, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu, Mathews Phosa, Baleka Mbete and Jeff Radebe.

Ramaphosa said on Sunday that back then, there was no need for anyone to disclose to each other their donors because there was some measure of competition that was on the go.

"The ANC being the type of organisation it is, will want to discuss all these matters and they will be discussed as they should because they are intra-party matters. They are organisational matters."We never had a process like this before. It has been raised that we should discuss precisely how all this happened, time will come for us to discuss all this," he said.

