21 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Defiant DPP Northern Region Gurus Hold Rally in Karonga

Defiant governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials in the north on Sunday held their political rally at Karonga freedom park despite opposition moves to foil the rally.

DPP officials were shocked to see burning old vehicle tyres at a political rally site in Karonga.

Ealier, some people, believed to be Malawi Congress Party (MCP) operatives, burnt car tyres just hours before the rally.

DPP vice president for the north Goodall Gondwe asked people to refrain from damaging public infrastructure, saying it was vital to the country's development.

He was referring to the current wave of violence that followed the highly disputed May 21 presidential election polls.

"The DPP was given the mandate to rule this country from May 21 until 2024," said Gondwe.

Party treasurer general Jappie Mhango said anyone who conducts acts of violence, anarchism, and infringes upon the rights of other people will be dealt with by the rule of law.

He said the ruling party will not condone anarchy.

DPP's continue holding what the party dubs Victory rallies across the county and the party has since last week been hankering for contact and dialogue to end the political impasse in the country.

On the other hand, the civil society organisations (CSOs) with support from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party have been holding countrywide demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign from her position as MEC chair for messing the May 21 2019 elections.

Ansah is accused of fraudulently gifting DPP presidential candidate Peter Mutharika victory in the Presidential Election. The matter is in court.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has since asked Ansah to "deeply reflect on the value of remaining in office when her stay seems to be the cause for social disruption and political unrest".

But Ansah has unequivocally stated that she will not resign unless the court rules that there were irregularities in the elections.

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

