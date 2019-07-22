22 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Star Named Player of 2019 Netball World Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sport24

Cape Town — Despite the Proteas falling short of a podium finish at the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool on Sunday, they were given some consolation with the news that their wing defence Karla Pretorius was named Player of the Tournament.

Pretorius was honoured during the medal ceremony in front of a pact M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

"I feel very honoured to have been named the best player of the World Cup. You are only as good as those around you and the team did so well at this World Cup, and even though we won't return home to South Africa with a medal I know that we all put our hearts and souls into each and every game in Liverpool and can hold our heads high. This good run obviously was what inspired me to play as well as I did and I am grateful to have been recognised by the tournament and given this very special award," said Pretorius.

The last South African to win the same award was Erin Burger ironically was the touring roommate of Pretorius who was given player of the 2011 Netball World Cup in Singapore.

"When Erin won the award eight years ago it really inspired me. I have always believed that we can compete with the best in the world even though we don't play as often as we would like against the top nations. Me winning this award shows that South Africa have the talent, players and team to go to the top. I am excited about the future of the Proteas," continued Pretorius.

Pretorius returns to Australia on Monday to rejoin The Sunshine Coast Lightening team for the remainder of the Super Netball League there.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Zondo Commission Shifts to Gupta-Linked Estina Dairy Farm Project

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will resume its work on Monday and will hear… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.