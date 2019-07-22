19 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Africa: Super Eagles of Nigeria in Bronze

Following their third place victory over Tunisia on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have won a bronze medal at the ongoing Africa Nations Cup in Egypt. The Eagles won the precious metal after beating Tunisia 1 - 0 at the Al Salam Stadium. The lone and winning goal of the encounter was scored by Nigerian leading goal scorer Odion Ighalo at the 3rd minute of play.

After their semi-final lost to Algeria at the last minutes of play, the Super Eagles began the encounter with a lot of determination. From the flanks, captain Ahmed Musa on left and Samuel Chukueze on the right raided the Tunisian vital zone several times but failed to slot the ball in. With coach Gernot Rohr making over three changes in his starting lineup, one would have expected a fresh Nigerian squad, but this was not the case as the Tunisians looked more enterprising especially at the midfield. Despite declaring unfit two of their key players and other two sustaining injuries in the course of play, the Tunisians gave Nigeria tough times especially during the second half of the game. Though the few combinations between Anicet Badri, Taha Khenissi and Ellyes Skhiri did not reap any dividends, they kept pressurizing the Nigerians who opted to defend right deep into their camp. Had it not been the nativity of 10-shirted player Wahbi Khari Tunisia would have drawn level. Speaking during a post-match press conference, both coaches hailed their players for the good fight they have put since the start of the competition. Nigerian trainer Gernot Rohr while pleading on pressmen to give him time to think about his future, said he was very happy with the third place. He added that in competitions like the AFCON, it is better to win a bronze medal than to be defeated at the finals. Tunisian trainer Alain Giresse before showering praises on his team, called on the Confederation of African Football (CAF), to harmonize the interpretation of game rules. He regreted the fact that his team was refused a penalty during the semi-final encounter against Senegal, while Nigeria was awarded a penalty under the same circumstances. After two years of absence from the final phase of the Africa Nations Cup, Nigeria has therefore re-emerged and conquered a bronze.

