Cameroon: Nelson Mandela's Birthday - High Commission Donates to Orphanage

The South African High Commission in Cameroon on July 18, 2019 marked the tenth Nelson Mandela International Day by offering gifts to the Agape Children's Home in Ekounou, Yaounde. With the support of a local mobile telephone company, the items donated to the orphans included a birthday cake, mattresses, laundry soap, television set, rice, vegetable oil, sugar and fresh fish. The day is observed in remembrance of the late South African nationalist leader's services to humanity. He would have been 101 years today if still alive. Speaking at the event, the South African High Commissioner, Kgomotso Ruth Magau, said the celebration of the icon's birthday as from this year enters a new chapter with a fresh theme and events planned for the next 10 years. These include activities in the areas of literacy, food and nutrition, shelter and sanitation. She described the 22 orphans of Agape Children's Home as the "future of a world where everyone can actualise their dreams." Earlier, Bishop Dr Adjei Jonas, the founder of Agape Children's Home, commended the High Commission for the donation, saying Mandela fought and won the battle not for self, but for humanity. "On this day, we pay tribute to an extraordinary global advocate of dignity and equality, and one of the most iconic and inspirational leaders of our time. Nelson Mandela exemplified courage, compassion and commitment to freedom, peace and social justice. He lived by these principles and was prepared to sacrifice his liberty and even his life for them," said Jean Njita of the UN Information Centre in Yaounde while presenting the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres's message on the occasion. The United Nations General Assembly on November 10, 2009 adopted a resolution recognising Nelson Mandela International Day in acknowledgement of "the long history of Nelson Mandela's leading role and support for Africa's struggle for liberation and unity, and his outstanding contribution to the creation of a non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa."