19 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Nelson Mandela's Birthday - High Commission Donates to Orphanage

Tagged:

Related Topics

The tenth Nelson Mandela International Day was marked in Yaounde on July 18, 2019.

The South African High Commission in Cameroon on July 18, 2019 marked the tenth Nelson Mandela International Day by offering gifts to the Agape Children's Home in Ekounou, Yaounde. With the support of a local mobile telephone company, the items donated to the orphans included a birthday cake, mattresses, laundry soap, television set, rice, vegetable oil, sugar and fresh fish. The day is observed in remembrance of the late South African nationalist leader's services to humanity. He would have been 101 years today if still alive. Speaking at the event, the South African High Commissioner, Kgomotso Ruth Magau, said the celebration of the icon's birthday as from this year enters a new chapter with a fresh theme and events planned for the next 10 years. These include activities in the areas of literacy, food and nutrition, shelter and sanitation. She described the 22 orphans of Agape Children's Home as the "future of a world where everyone can actualise their dreams." Earlier, Bishop Dr Adjei Jonas, the founder of Agape Children's Home, commended the High Commission for the donation, saying Mandela fought and won the battle not for self, but for humanity. "On this day, we pay tribute to an extraordinary global advocate of dignity and equality, and one of the most iconic and inspirational leaders of our time. Nelson Mandela exemplified courage, compassion and commitment to freedom, peace and social justice. He lived by these principles and was prepared to sacrifice his liberty and even his life for them," said Jean Njita of the UN Information Centre in Yaounde while presenting the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres's message on the occasion. The United Nations General Assembly on November 10, 2009 adopted a resolution recognising Nelson Mandela International Day in acknowledgement of "the long history of Nelson Mandela's leading role and support for Africa's struggle for liberation and unity, and his outstanding contribution to the creation of a non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa."

Cameroon

Security Forces Kill Civilians, Rape Woman

Cameroonian security forces have killed at least four civilians and raped one woman since mid-June 2019 during security… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Aid and Assistance
Southern Africa
South Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.