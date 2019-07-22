Africa: Alioum Sidi Picked for AFCON Final

The 37-year-old referee will be assisted by fellow compatriots Evariste Menkouande as first assistant and Elvis Guy Noupue as second assistant.

The Confederation of African Football CAF has appointed Cameroon's Alioum Sidi to officiate the final match between Senegal and Algeria today July 19, 2019 at the Cairo International Stadium. The 37-year-old referee will be assisted by fellow compatriots Evariste Mekounde as first assistant and Elvis Guy Noupue as second assistant while Eric Otogo Castane from Gabon is the fourth official. Alioum has a lot of experience when it comes to African football as he was in charge of several big games since 2010. In 2013 he took charge of the Cairo Derby in CAF Champions League. Alioum Sidi has already officiated a number of games in the 2019 AFCON notably the opening game and the quarterfinal match between Tunisia and Madagascar. Apart from that he was on duty as centre referee for the encounter pitting Côte d'Ivoire to Morocco at the group stage and fourth official during the game Egypt against South Africa at the Round of Sixteen. Alioum became a FIFA referee in 2008 and has appeared at six World Cups of different Categories and participated in seven AFCON tournaments amongst other competitions. He is currently among the best six African referees in active service and oversees CAF Champions League games. Besides being a referee, Alioum is an Air-force officer in Cameroon.