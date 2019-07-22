South Africa: Disused Wooden Train Carriages Catch Fire in Cape Town

Several disused wooden train carriages at the Shunting yard in Woodstock, Cape Town, caught fire on Sunday evening, the City's fire and rescue service has said.

According to fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, five fire fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 21 firefighters responded to the blaze at around 19:55.

Upon arrival, it was found that disused wooden carriages on a different railway lines had caught fire. This required additional resources being called to assist in containing the blaze, Carelse said.

"Currently we have 10 fire fighting appliances on scene battling the blaze," he said.

Additional resources also been requested to assist the fire fighters who were on scene.

Carelse said circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire was not known and would be a matter of investigation for Transnet to deal with.

He said an update would be issued when the fire was contained.

News24 previously reported that two carriages were damaged when a train caught alight outside Cape Town. This after the fire was spotted as the train travelled between Melton Rose and Blackheath.

Source: News24