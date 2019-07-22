22 July 2019

Namibia: Grootfontein Win First Division Title

Grootfontein Rugby Club were on Saturday crowned champions of the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) first league trophy after beating Keetmanshoop 34-17 in the final at the Hage Geingob stadium.

To reach the final the two teams had to overcome stiff competition from other opponents competing in the NRU domestic league.

The first division play-offs were held at the Hage Geingob stadium on 6 and 13 July 2019.

In the final on Saturday, Grootfontein showed character and determination as they led the game from the start to the end.

The two teams went into half time with a score of 23-10 in favour of Grootfontein who dominated the match despite Keetmanshop having speedy players.

In the second half the team from Otjozondjupa region capitalized at every opportunity they got and extended their lead within four minutes of the restart.

Keetmanshoop had little to show in the second half as they only managed to run in a try, while Grootfontein scored a try and two penalties.

Grootfontein scored a total of three tries of which two were converted and five penalties, while Keetmanshoop scored two converted tries and a penalty.

Grootfontein's try scorers were Lodewikus Jacob, Silvano Beukes, Ironga Atshivudhi and Siegfried Potgieter, who added two conversions and five penalties.

Keetmanshoop's try scorers were Wikus Swiegers and Shaun Farmer, who added two conversions and a penalty.

The First Division Plate final between Southern Bulls from Mariental and Saint Lou from Rehoboth went down to the wire, with the teams tied at 20-20 at the end of 80 minutes.

The match had to go into extra time with Saint Lou scoring the winning try to win the match 25-20.

- Nampa

