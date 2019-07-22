Namibia: Wanderers Right Back in the Mix

Wanderers got right back amongst the front runners in the Rugby Premier League with an impressive 35-24 victory against United on Friday evening.

With their forwards giving a powerful performance and their backs launching some slick attacks, they scored five tries for a bonus point victory which puts them right back in the mix in the title race.

In other matches on Saturday, Western Suburbs thrashed Reho Falcon 91-9, while Rehoboth beat Kudus 49-29.

At Trustco United Park, Wanderers started with a vengeance, bashing away at United's defence in the opening stages, but some great tackling by the home side kept them at bay, while Wanderers fullback Lean Stoop also wasted two scoring opportunities with knock-ons.

United's defence held out and they finally took the lead after 30 minutes when captain Winmar Rust put over a great penalty from the half way line.

Wanderers soon struck back, though, as they launched a swift backline attack, with Stoop breaking into the line to send wing Nandivatu Karuuombe over for a try behind the posts.

Fly half Brandon Groenewald added the conversion, but just before half time United lock Jandre Lamprecht crashed over for a converted try to put them 10-7 ahead at the break.

Their lead didn't last long though as Wanderers hooker Stefan Hattingh went over for a converted try shortly after the restart, while a great individual try by winger Elmarco Beukes, who jinxed past at least three defenders for a try behind the posts, put them 21-10 ahead.

United launched desperate attacks, but Wanderers' defence held, and they increased their lead when substitute Ethan Beukes went over for a converted try after a counter-attack.

United fly half Hanreco van Zyl finally went over after concerted pressure by their forwards, but Wanderers struck back when Elmarco Beukes went over for his second try after a quick backline attack.

United replacement back Amutenya Amutenya went over for a converted try in the final stages, but by then the result was not in doubt as Wanderers completed an impressive victory.

Wanderers' try scorers were Elmarco Beukes (two), Nandi Karuuombe, Stefan Hattingh and Ethan Beukes, while Elmarco Beukes added two conversions for a personal haul of 14 points, and Brandon Groenewald three conversions.

For United, Jandre Lamprecht, Hanreco van Zyl and Amutenya Amutenya scored tries, while Winmar Rust added three conversions and a penalty.

United are now still on top of the log on 42 points from 11 matches, but Wanderers and Unam are breathing down their neck, with both on 41 points with two matches in hand.

At Suburbs Park, Western Suburbs were far too strong for Reho Falcon, running in 15 tries in a 91-9 whitewash.

Suburbs dominated the forward exchanges, with eighthman Ryan Garoeb, lock James Kisting and hooker Roderique Victor putting in some strong performances, while their quick backline ran Falcons to a standstill.

Their two wingers AJ Kearns and Morgan Esterhuizen scored four tries each, while Victor scored three, and Garoeb, prop Eliot Lombard, fullback Nazume Swartz and replacement back Ricardo Swartz one each.

Nazume Swartz added six conversions and scrum half Bronwon Willemse two.

For Falcons, fly half Franklin Busch put over three penalties.

Rehoboth Rugby Club, meanwhile, beat Kudus 49-29 in Rehoboth to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Rehoboth ran in seven tries through wings Julian Afrikaner and Brandon Dentlinger; centres Henrique Olivier and Hillian Beukes, hooker Jeandre Cloete, eighthman Chemegan Beukes and replacement back Paulus Hangula, while Olivier added three conversions and two penalties for a personal tally of 17 points, and Xavier van Wyk one conversion.

Kudus are now out of the running for a semifinal spot, but Suburbs and Rehoboth still have all to play for.

Suburbs are now fourth on the log on 28 points from 12 matches, but Rehoboth are right behind them on 25 points with a match in hand.