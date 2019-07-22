Eritrea: Seminars On Progress of National Service Program

Barentu — Seminars on the establishment of Sawa and the beginning of the National Service Program were organized in the 16 sub-zones of the Gash Barka region.

The seminars that were presided by senior official of the Gash Barke region and attended by about 16 thousand residents, youth and members of the Eritrean Defense Forces, briefings were provided on global outlook on the national service program, proclamation of the National Service and its objective in Eritrea, national service in the new era as well as other relevant issues.

According to the topics raised at the seminars, the National Service program that was initiated in 1994 was to bequeath the values of the Eritrean people's struggle for independence to the young generation, nurture competent and work loving youth that adhere to the noble societal values and that plays due role in the implementation of the national development drives as well as consolidating national unity.

Big development programs for 2019 and beyond were also presented.

Likewise, sports and cultural programs in connection with the Silver Jubilee of the beginning of the National Service Program are underway in all the sub-zones of the Gash Barka region.