Eritrea: Workshop On Questions of Youth

Keren — A workshop on the question of youth in the Anseba region has been conducted on 17 July at the Hamelmalo College of Agriculture under the theme "Integrated effort on Youth: Perfect Choice for Effective Outcome".

The objective of the workshop was to discuss on the experiences gained in addressing the questions of the youth and implementation of the charted out programs targeting the youth.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor of the Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud said that youth equipped with the necessary skill and profession and clear vision will have significant contribution in the nation building process and called on the youth to practically upgrade their skills and strengthen contribution to that effect.

Indicating that investing on youth is investing to the future, Mr. Rezene Adonai, Secretary of the PFDJ in the region, called on the concerned institutions to play due part in strengthening organizational capacity, political awareness and unity of the youth so that they play due role in the nation building process.

At the workshop research papers were presented including Political Interest of Youth, Role of Extra-Curricula activities and the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the Development of the Youth, Adulthood and its Challenges and Way Forward and on the Objective Situation of Education in the Anseba region.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the research papers presented and adopted various recommendations.