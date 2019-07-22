22 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Black Market Imported Beer Sellers Make a Killing As Local Alcohol Prices Soar

Tagged:

Related Topics

A lot of imbibers in Bulawayo have now resorted to drinking cheap whiskies sold in foreign currency on the black market by informal traders who smuggle them from South Africa.

This comes as prices of both clear and opaque local beers have gone beyond the reach of many.

Only this past week, the country's leading beverages manufacturer, Delta Corporation increased prices of its alcohol brands.

The company increased the popular 1 litre Chibuku Super, popularly known as "Batai munhu" from $5 to $7.50.

Most retailers in the city are now selling a quart of green lagers for prices ranging from $10 to $15 while a quart of brown lagers now ranges from $8 to $11.

This development has apparently led to beer drinkers resorting to buying cheap alcohol on the black market.

A bottle of Johnnie Walker Red Label whisky is costing US$8 or 110 Rands while a bottle of Jameson costs US$10 or 145 rands on the black market.

A bottle of Johnnie Walker Red Label costs between $250 and $400 in shops while a bottle of Jameson is going for almost $500 in some shops.

"These days if I want beer, I just go to the Unity village (Black market) and buy myself a cheap bottle of good whisky. I cannot afford to buy expensive beer any more in supermarkets and liquor outlets," said Kennedy Gomba, a taxi driver.

An alcohol dealer who only identified herself as Thandie said she sells a variety of South African brands, whiskies and different lagers.

"Every two days, I receive a consignment of beers and whiskies from South Africa from omalayitsha (transporters). Apart from selling to individuals, my clients also include hotels, lodges and politicians," said Thandie who operates from her car along George Silundika Avenue.

The alcohol dealer said she does not care how her consignment is brought into the country as long she paid her dues to the transporters.

However, NewZimbabwe.com is reliably informed that a lot of the alcohol is smuggled into the country.

According to some investigations carried out by this publication, a lot of foreign currency dealers in the city have now joined the lucrative alcohol selling business.

Some of the dealers openly sell their products outside bottle stores and targeted streets.

A bottle store owner along Robert Mugabe road said some of his clients were now shunning their products preferring to buy the cheap imported beer.

"These people should be arrested because what they are doing is illegal. Some of them are selling their cheap products on our premises. The source of these cheap beers should be thoroughly investigated because government could be losing a lot of money through smuggling," he said.

Zimbabwe

Opposition MP Questions 'Tainted' Banker Ncube's Appointment As Minister

An opposition legislator has questioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to appoint ex-banker Mthuli Ncube as a… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.