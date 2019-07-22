17 July 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Pledge to Strengthen Contribution in Nation Building Process

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — At a seminar conducted on 13 July in Tel Aviv, Eritrean nationals in Israel pledged to strengthen organizational capacity and contribution in the nation building process.

Pointing out that the Eritrean people have repeated the resilience and commitment they demonstrated during the armed struggle for independence in safeguarding the national sovereignty, Mr. Solomon Kinfe, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, expressed confidence that they will preserve the noble Eritrean values and strengthen contribution in the new era of peace and cooperation.

Indicating that the illegal and unjust sanctions that was imposed against Eritrea has been foiled through the strong organization and resilience of the Eritrean people, Mr. Solomon said that it is every citizen's responsibility to make up the lost opportunity in the past 10 years.

Mr. Solomon also gave extensive briefing on the progress of the peace and cooperation agreement signed between Eritrea and Ethiopia and the opportunities it has created in the region.

The participants expressed resolve to strengthen contribution in the success of the national development drives.

Eritrea

Workshop On Questions of Youth

A workshop on the question of youth in the Anseba region has been conducted on 17 July at the Hamelmalo College of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
External Relations
Migration
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.