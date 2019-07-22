15 July 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Community Festival in Germany Concludes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Eritrean community festival in Germany that was underway from 12 July in Giessen concludes on 14 July with patriotic zeal.

The three day festival that has been celebrated under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress" was attended by a number of nationals from various cities of Germany and other European countries as well as friends of Eritrea.

The guests of honor, Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, head of PFDJ Economic Affairs conducted seminar on the objective situation in the homeland and the region as well as economic situation and future prospect.

Indicating that in the past 20 years the Eritrean people have emerged victorious against all external conspiracies aimed at derailing the country's economic progress, Foreign Minister Osman Saleh called on the citizens to strengthen organizational capacity and contribution in the national development programs.

Minister Osman also gave briefing on the huge investment being made in transportation infrastructure as well as on the effort being exerted to finalize the legal procedures for opening the Eritrea-Ethiopia crossing borders.

Mr. Hagos on his part said that priority is being provided to the agricultural sector with a view to ensure food security as well as export. Mr. Hagos went on to say that priority will be given to nationals in the export oriented agricultural investment.

Eritrea

Workshop On Questions of Youth

A workshop on the question of youth in the Anseba region has been conducted on 17 July at the Hamelmalo College of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.