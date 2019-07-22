Eritrean Community Festival in Germany Concludes

Asmara — The Eritrean community festival in Germany that was underway from 12 July in Giessen concludes on 14 July with patriotic zeal.

The three day festival that has been celebrated under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress" was attended by a number of nationals from various cities of Germany and other European countries as well as friends of Eritrea.

The guests of honor, Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, head of PFDJ Economic Affairs conducted seminar on the objective situation in the homeland and the region as well as economic situation and future prospect.

Indicating that in the past 20 years the Eritrean people have emerged victorious against all external conspiracies aimed at derailing the country's economic progress, Foreign Minister Osman Saleh called on the citizens to strengthen organizational capacity and contribution in the national development programs.

Minister Osman also gave briefing on the huge investment being made in transportation infrastructure as well as on the effort being exerted to finalize the legal procedures for opening the Eritrea-Ethiopia crossing borders.

Mr. Hagos on his part said that priority is being provided to the agricultural sector with a view to ensure food security as well as export. Mr. Hagos went on to say that priority will be given to nationals in the export oriented agricultural investment.