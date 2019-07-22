Nigeria: 13.2 Million Out of School Children - SERAP Drags Govt to ICC

Lagos — The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has sent a petition to Mrs. Fatou Bensouda, Prosecutor, International Criminal Court, ICC, urging her to use her "good offices to investigate whether the problem of out-of-school children in Nigeria, and the failure of the Nigerian authorities over the years to address it amount to violence against children and crimes against humanity within the jurisdiction of the ICC."

The organisation urged Mrs. Bensouda to "push for those suspected to be responsible for this problem, including current and former presidents and state governors since 1999, who directly or indirectly have individually and/or collectively breached their special duty toward children, and are therefore complicit in the crime, to be tried by the ICC."

In the petition dated 19 July 2019 and signed by SERAP's Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: "Investigating and prosecuting high-ranking Nigerian officials and providing reparations to victims will contribute to serving the best interests of Nigerian children, the most vulnerable citizens in our country, and ending the impunity that is denying them their right to education and a life free of violence and fear."

SERAP said: "These out-of-school Nigerian children have been exposed to real danger, violence and even untimely death. Senior Nigerian politicians since 1999 have failed to understand the seriousness of the crime of leaving millions of children out of school, and have made an essential contribution to the commission of the crime."

The petition read in part: "There is no immunity for crimes under the Rome Statute. The crime of leaving millions of Nigerian children out of school is an opportunity for your Office to show the Court's commitment to effectively enforce its policy on children and other important statements of international criminal justice.

"Putting millions of Nigerian children that should be in school on the street exposes them to violence, including sexual violence, gender violence, abduction, and other forms of exploitation and violence against children, and implicitly amounts to enslavement, trafficking of children, and ill-treatment, three of the eleven acts that may amount to a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute."