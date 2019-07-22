Malawi: Chilima Tells Mutharika to Step Down for Failing to Fix Malawi Problems

UTM party president Saulos Chilima has told President Peter Mutharika to step down for failing to fix the economic, political and social problems facing the country.

UTM top brass at the rally Chilima: Mutharika should throw in the towel so we can come in and fix the problems UTM members Shanil Dzimbiri (L) and Anita Kalonde at the rally Part of the crowds in Ntcheu

The immediate past Stare vice president said this in Ntcheu on Sunday when his party celebrated UTM Day, one-year anniversary since the launch of political party.

Chilima said it was embarrassing that international visitors come to Malawi to learn what poverty is as in this era, some Malawians fail to have a meal or know when and where they will get their next meal.

"The living cost is rising every day, the prices of sugar, maize, soap, salt and other commodities are already up. This shows that the President is failing to fix problems facing Malawians.

"The honourable thing therefore for him to do is to accept that he has failed Malawians, he should throw in the towel so that some of us can come in and fix the problems without delay," he said to the thunder of ululations and handclapping to the party faithful that thronged the Ntcheu Old Bus Depot, venue for the rally.

Chilima also repeated calls for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chair Jane Ansah to resign for allegedly messing up the May 21 presidential poll results in favour of Mutharika.

"We are not pushing for her resignation because she is a woman, there was a woman before her but no one took to the streets to protest against her, we just don't want her there because she has failed as MEC chair to discharge her duties," said Chilima.

Chilima then said he would be joining the bi-weekly Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned peaceful protests on Tuesday in Blantyre to force Ansah resign from her position.

He then called on Malawians to join the peaceful protests, saying they are for a good cause but urged those participating to avoid violence or breaking of private and public property.

"We should be protesting until what we want is achieved," said Chilima.

Ansah is accused of fraudulently gifting DPP presidential candidate Peter Mutharika victory in the Presidential Election. The matter is in court.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) also asked Ansah to "deeply reflect on the value of remaining in office when her stay seems to be the cause for social disruption and political unrest".

But Ansah has unequivocally stated that she will not resign unless the court rules that there were irregularities in the elections.