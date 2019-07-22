Somalia: Puntland Snubs Farmajo and Team

Puntland has one again given a directive by President Farmajo a wide berth, arguing that it was not consistent with the constitution.

The regional state has stayed true to its word that it will not corporate with Mogadishu on matters that violate the constitution and signed agreements.

Yesterday, the administration did not show up at a meeting that was supposed to discuss Somaliland.

"As noted in the constitution Article 53 section 2, it is noted that the regional administration should" be included in decisions that involve them".

Puntiland rafled fethers when it announced that it was seeking to engage Somaliland., a move that Villa Somalia did not approve of.