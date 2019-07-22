20 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: GFA Logo, Name Change Unnecessary - Lawyer Ntow Fianko

Tagged:

Related Topics

FORMER Division One Board chairman, Lawyer Ntow Fianko, has described the impending change of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) name and logo as the most useless thing to be done by the Normalisation Committee (NC).

There have been reports indicating that the Ghana Football Association will be called the Association of Ghana Football as part of the reforms being undertaken by the Dr Kofi Amoah-led Normalisation committee.

According to Ntow Fianko, the name and logo change can only be approved by Congress and it cannot be imposed on the members.

Ghanasoccernet.com sources can confirm that the clubs are ready to resist any change of name or logo from the Normalisation Committee should it be presented them at Congress.

"The Congress law states that if there is going to be a change in the rules, the members must be given a notice at least 14 days before Congress. Even at Congress he (Dr Kofi Amoah) does not have a vote over there," he told the media.

He indicated that about 25 of people at Congress can approve any amendments to be done on the Statutes of the Football Association.

"The 123 people have the power to vote on any amendment at the Ghana Football Association. Article 88 of the GFA status says about 25% of Congress must approve of any amendment. It is the most useless thing they have written in Ghana football.

"Osman Duodu is the one who designed the logo. When Anas did his works on the Judiciary and other institutions, have they changed the logo of those institutions?", he questioned.

Ghana

Police Storms NDC Headquarters in Kumasi to Avert Clashes

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has dispatched personnel to the Ashanti Regional head office of the National… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.