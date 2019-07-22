20 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Africa: U.S. Africa Command to Conduct Change of Command July 26

Tagged:

Related Topics

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) will conduct a change of command ceremony Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany.

U.S. Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend will assume command from retiring U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser. The acting U.S. Secretary of Defense is scheduled to preside over the ceremony.

Townsend will be the fifth AFRICOM commander since the command was established in 2008.

Waldhauser will relinquish command and subsequently retire after a distinguished 43-year career serving in uniform. A native of South St. Paul, Minn., Waldhauser graduated from Bemidji State University, Minn., and commissioned in 1976.

A career infantry officer, he has commanded at multiple levels, to include tours as the Battalion Landing Team Commander, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment; Commander, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Command); Commanding General, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory; Commanding General, 1st Marine Division; Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force; and Commanding General, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command.

Townsend previously served as the commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command since March 2, 2018. Raised in an Army family, he commissioned as an infantry officer upon graduating from North Georgia College in 1982.

Townsend has led and commanded troops at every echelon from platoon to corps and combined joint task force, to include leading all U.S. and multi-national forces fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as the Commander, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.

U.S. Africa Command is one of six U.S. Department of Defense geographic combatant commands. The command is responsible for all U.S. military operations, exercises, security cooperation, and conducts crisis response on the African continent in order to advance U.S. interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.

Somalia

Thabo Mbeki Pays a Surprise Visit to Somalia

The former South African President and head of the African Union high-level implementation panel for South Sudan and… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
External Relations
Africa
Arms and Armies
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.