Somalia: Army Kills Three Suspected Al-Shabaab Members in Operation

Somali security forces on Friday evening killed at least three suspected al-Shabaab militants in an operation outside Baidoa town.

According to locals, the forces launched an operation to hunt down Al-Shabaab operatives in Madow village near Awdinle town of Bay region.

In brief gunfire with al-Shabaab members, the forces killed three of them.

The forces also managed to capture the other one.

Security agencies said the militants were thought be planning IED attacks in the area.

The development comes a day Somali cabinet discussed on mean to step up operations to liberate areas controlled by al-Shabaab fighters in central and south of Somalia.

The country's Defence Ministry has pledged to implement military plans to defeat the group.

Recently, the Somali military backed by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has increased offensives against al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab which once controlled a large swath of southern was forced out of many major towns in south and central including the capital city.

The group now operates in remote areas but tries to launch deadly attacks in major towns.

Last week, four heavily armed men had stormed a hotel in Kismayu town where they killed over thirty people including Jubbaland presidential candidate.

Al-Shabaab claimed the responsibility of the heinous attack which several hours before Somali security forces concluded.