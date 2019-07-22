Somalia: Thabo Mbeki Pays a Surprise Visit to Somalia

The former South African President and head of the African Union high-level implementation panel for South Sudan and Sudan, Thabo Mbeki arrived in Mogadishu on Monday.

Mbeki and his delegation were received by Somali Foreign Minister, Ambassador Ahmed Isse Awad and others including UN Special envoy in Somalia, James Swan.

The African Union High-level delegation is expected to meet senior Somali government officials including, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo for talks.

Mbeki holds talks with Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi to discuss regional peace and security.

The relative calm that was experienced in the country in recent years has led to the arrival of high profile delegation in Somalia in the past years.

AU chair, Musa Faki Mohamed arrived in Mogadishu on February 2017 whereas UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and Ban Kii Moon respectively arrived in the same year.