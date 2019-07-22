Sudan: Soaring Transport Prices, Bread Shortages in Darfur and Northern Sudan

Zalingei / El Geneina / Dongola — West and Central Darfur and the Northern States are experiencing acute fuel and bread shortages.

A number of residents of Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, complained to Radio Dabanga about a new rise of transportation tariffs because of the fuel crisis.

A listener in the West Darfur capital of El Geneina reported that the price of a barrel of diesel in the town jumped to SDG 8,000 ($ 178*).

Dongola and neighbouring villages in Northern State are experiencing a severe bread and gasoline crisis, and a continuous interruption of the electrical current.

Mohamed El Hasan told this station from Dongola that people are queueing in front of bakeries for hours long, while the vehicles line up in front of fuel stations to get petrol.

He pointed to continuous power outages, explaining that they can make use of electricity for only four hours a day.

Earlier this week, people in the more remote parts of Sudan complained about a new wave of price rises.

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)

