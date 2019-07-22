20 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Soaring Transport Prices, Bread Shortages in Darfur and Northern Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zalingei / El Geneina / Dongola — West and Central Darfur and the Northern States are experiencing acute fuel and bread shortages.

A number of residents of Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, complained to Radio Dabanga about a new rise of transportation tariffs because of the fuel crisis.

A listener in the West Darfur capital of El Geneina reported that the price of a barrel of diesel in the town jumped to SDG 8,000 ($ 178*).

Dongola and neighbouring villages in Northern State are experiencing a severe bread and gasoline crisis, and a continuous interruption of the electrical current.

Mohamed El Hasan told this station from Dongola that people are queueing in front of bakeries for hours long, while the vehicles line up in front of fuel stations to get petrol.

He pointed to continuous power outages, explaining that they can make use of electricity for only four hours a day.

Earlier this week, people in the more remote parts of Sudan complained about a new wave of price rises.

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Sudan

Security Situations in Kassala State Calm - Official

The Kassala State' security committee held a meeting headed by the Wali of the State, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Himmad… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.