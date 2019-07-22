22 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Famous Islamic Scholar Sheikh Gumi Loses Daughter

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — A famous Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has lost his daughter, Maryam Ahmad Gumi, Daily Trust has learnt.

She died on Monday in Abuja after battling with sickle cell anemia.

According to Malam Tukur Mamu, who made the announcement on behalf of the family, the late Maryam will be buried today after Zuhur prayers.

He noted that her funeral prayer will take place at the residence of the late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi.

Mamu said Maryam had been battling with the sickness since before the commencement of the just concluded Ramadan.

He prayed that Allah grant her peace and admit her into Aljanatu Firdausi.

Nigeria

Aisha Buhari Demands Justice for Rape Victims

First lady, Aisha Buhari has urged the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to ensure justice for rape victims in… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.