21 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese Physician Honored in Abuja

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — In the presence of more than 2,000 doctors, Dr. Osman al-Tayib Osman was honored at the Nigerian National Tuberculosis Conference Thursday in Abuja as a result of his efforts in the fight against the treatment- resistant tuberculosis in Nigeria. Dr. Osman said, in statement to SUNA, that he received a number of ertificates of appreciation throughout his career, but the honor he received in Nigeria is a proud to him because it came as the result of the great role he played in the establishment and success of the treatment program on the treatment- resistant tuberculosis that was killing thousands of patients in Nigeria. That was due to the establishment of several special centers and then start the program alongside organization of training sessions to build capacity of several doctors. Dr. Osman, who is the Director of the Damien Foundation Belgium in Nigeria, received a number of certificates of appreciation and has practical experience. He also implemented a number of programs for tuberculosis resistant to treatment in a number of countries including Russia, Myanmar and Uzbekistan, in addition to the implementation of a number of training sessions and provision of therapeutic assistance for various African countries including Botswana, Mozambique, Eritrea, Nigeria, Malawi, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Ghana.

Sudan

Dagalo Receives Delegation of Prisoners of War of Armed Movements

Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt.Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Sunday received at his office… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
West Africa
Nigeria
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.