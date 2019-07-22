22 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Fuel Prices Up Again

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
(File photo).
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) Monday announced new prices of fuel, a move that suggests government is moving towards Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube's wish to have it in line with the interbank value of US$1.

According to a Zera announcement early Monday, the new price of petrol is now $7.47 from $6.10 and diesel now $7.19 up from $5.84.

It is the second increase inside two weeks.

Most service stations immediately adjusted their prices upwards in line with the announcement.

The new price increase comes just a week after Zera announced a $0.85 cents increase.

In the aftermath of the abandonment of the multi-currency regime last month, prices of basic commodities somewhat stabilised by the consistent increases in fuel prices have had the opposite effect with inflation on the run again.

Ncube is on record as saying that the ideal price of fuel should be closer or equivalent to US$1.

Currently, the interbank rate is around $8.50 to the US$ while the parallel market rate is hovering around $9.50 to the Greenback.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also argued Zimbabwe has the cheapest fuel in the region a situation that authorities argue has resulted in the smuggling of the commodity into neighbouring countries.

However, shortages of fuel remain and queues have remained a key feature despite the increases in prices, the latest being the fifth since the January hike that triggered violent demonstrations.

Zimbabwe

Opposition MP Questions 'Tainted' Banker Ncube's Appointment As Minister

An opposition legislator has questioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to appoint ex-banker Mthuli Ncube as a… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.