21 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Receives Delegation of Democratic Unionist Party

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, received at the Republican Palace Sunday evening a delegation of the Democratic Unionist Party, headed by Ishraqa Sayed Mahmoud.

In a press statement, Ishraqa said that the meeting as part of the political consultations on the current situation and the vision of the Democratic Unionist Front on the recently-signed political agreement and the negotiation on the constitutional document.

She expressed the front's view that the negotiation on the proposed constitutional document shall be inclusive for all the political forces toward guaranteeing national consensus, especially that the constitutional document will include issues of the interim constitutions for rule the country.

She stressed that the coming council of ministers shall be composed of independent technocrats.

Ishraqa has quoted the TMC Chairman as assuring them that the coming stage will not witness exclusion of any political forces.

She added that the Democratic Unionist Front has handed the TMC Chairman its vision on all issues of governance.

