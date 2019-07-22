Sudanese Doctor Honors At Nigerian Tuberculosis Conference

Khartoum — In the presence of more than 2000 physicians, The Sudanese Dr. Othman AL Tayeb Othman was honored last Thursday during a Nigerian National Tuberculosis Conference held in Abuja.

He was honored for his considerable efforts for treating and countering, TB Resisting Drugs in Nigeria.

Dr. Othman told SUNA he has obtained a number of certificates of appreciation during his career.

But he said he was so happy for being honored especially in Nigeria as he said was able to maintain successful program in curing TB cases that Resisting drugs which he said had been killing thousands of patients in Nigeria.

Dr. Othman said the program started through establishing a number of centers for curing TB cases that resisting drugs and organizing courses for training of doctors.

Dr. Othman works as Manager for Belgium Damien Organization Nigeria Branch.

He implemented a number of TB resisting drugs in a number of countries such as Russia, Myanmar and Uzbekistan.

He also implemented training courses targeting Doctors working in TB field and provided treatment aid for a number of African countries namely, Botswana, Mozambique, Eretria, Nigeria, Malawi, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Chana.