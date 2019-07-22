Sudan: TMC Chairman Receives Saudi Ambassador

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Sunday received at the Republican Palace, the Saudi Ambassador to Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Gaafar.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Saudi Ambassador said that he informed the TMC Chairmen of the gift of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque to host 1000 Sudanese Hajjs (pilgrims) at his own expense, 500 of them are to be from the defence systems and families of the martyrs who participated in the Arab Coalition and the other 500 for the martyrs of the political activity, the native administration, people of thought and the media, besides Sudanese personalities in all sectors.

He said that the gift comes as part of the support of Saudi Arabia to the Sudanese people.

The Saudi ambassador was also received on Sunday by the TMC Deputy Chairman, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.