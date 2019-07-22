Sudan: Dagalo Receives Delegation of Prisoners of War of Armed Movements

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt.Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Sunday received at his office in the Republican Palace a delegation of prisoners of war of the armed movements who were released lately.

The former Chairman of the Transitional Council of Sudan Liberation Movement, Nimer Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, stated on behalf of the released prisoners of war that the meeting discussed the current political situation.

He indicated that Dagalo has affirmed the TMC readiness to work for boosting peace in the country and guaranteeing the participation of the political forces and armed movements in the coming period for realizing justice and reconciliations at the war-affected areas.

Nimer has praised the support of Lt. Gen. Dagalo to the prisoners of war of the armed movements.