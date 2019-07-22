22 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: DPP Haji Orders Arrest of 28 Individuals in Arror, Kimwarer Dams

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Salaton Njau/Daily Nation
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich on his way to Parliament to present the 2018/2019 budget statement on June 14, 2018.
By Hellen Githaiga

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of top government and agencies officials over the multibillion-shilling Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

Mr Haji said he had sufficient evidence to charge and prosecute individuals involved in the procurement and financing of the Sh60 billion ghost projects.

“In the public interest to prosecute these cases, I have considered that such infractions are crimes against mwananchi individually and collectively and the decision to prosecute is in line with safeguarding the public good,” Mr Haji said on Monday at a press briefing in Nairobi.

The DPP ordered for the arrest and arraignment of the following individuals:

TREASURY

  • Cabinet Secretary - Henry Rotich
  • Principal Secretary - Kamau Thugge
  • Chief Economist and Head of Europe II Division - Kennedy Nyakundi Nyachiro
  • Director Resource Mobilization Department - Jackson Njau Kinyanju

EAST AFRICA COMMUNITY

More on This

  • Principal Secretary - Susan Jemtai Koech

INSPECTORATE OF STATE CORPORATIONS

  • Inspector General - Titus Murithii

KERIO VALLEY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

  • Managing Director - David Kimosop
  • Head of Supply Chain Management - William Kipkemboi Maina
  • Manager Engineering Services - Paul Kipkoech Serem
  • Tender Committee: Francis Chepkonga Kipkech
    Samuel Kimutai Koskei
    David Juma Onyango
    Patrick Kiptoo
    Elizabeth Kebenei
    Esther Jepchirchir Kiror
  • Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2
    Moses Kipchumba
    Eng. Nelson Korir
    Eng. Isaac M. Kiiru
    Eng. Patrick Kipsang
    Fredrick Towett
    Jotham Rutto
    Charity Muui

CMC di RAVENNA

  • Director - Paolo Porcelli
  • Itinera JV Italy - Name not provided
  • Itinera JV Kenya - Name not provided

NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY

  • CEO - Geoffrey Mwangi Wahungu
  • David Walunya Ongare
  • Boniface Mamboleo Lengisho

More on This

Treasury CS Rotich and PS Thugge to Face Charges Over Dams Scandal

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and other top officials are now staring at arrests and prosecutions over the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.