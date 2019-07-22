Kenya: DPP Haji Orders Arrest of 28 Individuals in Arror, Kimwarer Dams

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of top government and agencies officials over the multibillion-shilling Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.
Mr Haji said he had sufficient evidence to charge and prosecute individuals involved in the procurement and financing of the Sh60 billion ghost projects.
“In the public interest to prosecute these cases, I have considered that such infractions are crimes against mwananchi individually and collectively and the decision to prosecute is in line with safeguarding the public good,” Mr Haji said on Monday at a press briefing in Nairobi.
The DPP ordered for the arrest and arraignment of the following individuals:
TREASURY
- Cabinet Secretary - Henry Rotich
- Principal Secretary - Kamau Thugge
- Chief Economist and Head of Europe II Division - Kennedy Nyakundi Nyachiro
- Director Resource Mobilization Department - Jackson Njau Kinyanju
EAST AFRICA COMMUNITY
- Principal Secretary - Susan Jemtai Koech
INSPECTORATE OF STATE CORPORATIONS
- Inspector General - Titus Murithii
KERIO VALLEY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
- Managing Director - David Kimosop
- Head of Supply Chain Management - William Kipkemboi Maina
- Manager Engineering Services - Paul Kipkoech Serem
- Tender Committee: Francis Chepkonga Kipkech
Samuel Kimutai Koskei
David Juma Onyango
Patrick Kiptoo
Elizabeth Kebenei
Esther Jepchirchir Kiror
- Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2
Moses Kipchumba
Eng. Nelson Korir
Eng. Isaac M. Kiiru
Eng. Patrick Kipsang
Fredrick Towett
Jotham Rutto
Charity Muui
CMC di RAVENNA
- Director - Paolo Porcelli
- Itinera JV Italy - Name not provided
- Itinera JV Kenya - Name not provided
NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY
- CEO - Geoffrey Mwangi Wahungu
- David Walunya Ongare
- Boniface Mamboleo Lengisho