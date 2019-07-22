22 July 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Anxiety Over Aid Workers Kidnapped By Boko Haram

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ahmed Obafemi

Maiduguri — THE global humanitarian community is concerned at the safety of six aid workers kidnapped by a rebel group northeast of Nigeria. They were recently abducted during an attack that left their colleague dead in the volatile Borno State.

A staff member of the French-headquartered Action Against Hunger, two drivers and three health workers are missing. The humanitarian organisation expressed sadness at the attack blamed on the Islamist Boko Haram group.

Action Against Hunger expressed worry of its colleagues dedicated to providing life-saving assistance to individuals and families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the northeast of Nigeria.

"We are very concerned and want to ensure that they are safe and can be reunited with their families," it stated.

The organisation provides assistance to millions distressed in the troubled region. Edward Kallon, Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, also appealed for the release of the aid workers.

"I call on all who may have influence to do everything they can to keep them unharmed and work towards their safe return," Kallon said.

He noted the attack occurred some weeks before the ongoing crisis affecting Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States entered its tenth year.

Over 30 000 people have been killed, scores kidnapped and over 7,1 million need humanitarian assistance.

"Violence, insecurity and inaccessibility to remote areas of Borno State continue to hamper the response to urgent needs," Kallon said.

Nigeria

Aisha Buhari Demands Justice for Rape Victims

First lady, Aisha Buhari has urged the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to ensure justice for rape victims in… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.