Nigeria: Anxiety Over Aid Workers Kidnapped By Boko Haram

Maiduguri — THE global humanitarian community is concerned at the safety of six aid workers kidnapped by a rebel group northeast of Nigeria. They were recently abducted during an attack that left their colleague dead in the volatile Borno State.

A staff member of the French-headquartered Action Against Hunger, two drivers and three health workers are missing. The humanitarian organisation expressed sadness at the attack blamed on the Islamist Boko Haram group.

Action Against Hunger expressed worry of its colleagues dedicated to providing life-saving assistance to individuals and families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the northeast of Nigeria.

"We are very concerned and want to ensure that they are safe and can be reunited with their families," it stated.

The organisation provides assistance to millions distressed in the troubled region. Edward Kallon, Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, also appealed for the release of the aid workers.

"I call on all who may have influence to do everything they can to keep them unharmed and work towards their safe return," Kallon said.

He noted the attack occurred some weeks before the ongoing crisis affecting Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States entered its tenth year.

Over 30 000 people have been killed, scores kidnapped and over 7,1 million need humanitarian assistance.

"Violence, insecurity and inaccessibility to remote areas of Borno State continue to hamper the response to urgent needs," Kallon said.