22 July 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Africa: Soccer Boss Lands Appointment to the Continental Soccer Body

"On behalf of my name and the names of the president of the nation Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, I congratulate Somali Football Federation president, Abdiqani Said Arab on his appointment into CAF executive committee. I also take this opportunity to commend CAF president Ahmed Ahmed for his commitment to the development of football in Somalia" Federal minister for youth and sports Honourable Khadija Mohamed Diriye, said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the development has been welcomed by the country's football family members. National football clubs, regional football authorities, coaches and former Ocean stars members have shown their pleasure with president Abdiqani's appointment as CAF executive committee member.

"This is a high profile position that Somalia hasn't had for the last 15 years and I am very pleased to hear of the news that Somali Football Federation president Abdiqani Said Arab, is now serving as CAF executive committee member" said Haji Mohamed Ahmed Olow, the Ocean stars playmaker in 1960s".

