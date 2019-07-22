22 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Constituency Projects Gulped N2 Trillion Within 19 Years 'Without Results' - ICPC

By Kunle Sanni

An estimated N2 trillion was spent on constituency projects in Nigeria since year 2000 without commensurate development at the grassroots, the anti-graft body, ICPC has said.

Its chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye, said this on Sunday, at the induction of newly-qualified members of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by its spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, Mr Owasanoye said the commission would not hesitate to prosecute any contractor who failed to deliver on funded projects, including accomplices.

The chairman spoke as the guest speaker while delivering a lecture titled "The Role of Quantity Surveyors in the Fight against Corruption, Especially in the Construction Industry".

While speaking on the on-going tracking of constituency projects by the commission in 12 states of the federation, he said "it was not to witch-hunt anyone".

The chairman said the commission commenced the Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) initiative on April 2 to ensure proper implementation of funded projects at various constituencies across the nation.

PREMIUM TIMES in June reported that the ICPC commenced the tracking of constituency projects in 12 states.

Mr Owasanoye said, the initiative was already yielding positive results as some contractors had gone back to site to complete unfinished projects.

The ICPC Chairman, however, urged members of NIQS to join the fight against corruption.

"You play a critical role in the construction industry which is very important to the development of any nation, as the sector creates a lot of jobs and you are inevitable in the society," he said

