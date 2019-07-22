Malawi: DPP Karonga Rally Face Hurdles

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials in the north were shocked to see burning old vehicle tyres at a political rally site in Karonga.

An unknown people have set the tyres at Karonga community centre ground where the party vice president for the north Goodall Gondwe and other party officials were expected to hold a political rally.

Party sympathisers were busy putting off and removing the tyres before the scheduled political rally in the afternoon.

DPP treasurer general Jappie Mhango ruled out cancelling the rally in view of the incident, saying it will take place.

The DPP is facing huge political resistance in the country coupled with waves of protests and violence following the May 21 presidential polls which the opposition say was manipulated in favour of President Peter Mutharika.

Police say they are yet to effect arrests on suspects who burnt the tyres at the Karonga ground to foil the DPP rally.

DPP's continue holding what the party dubs Victory rallies across the county and the party has since last week been hankering for contact and dialogue to end the political impasse in the country.

On the other hand, the civil society organisations (CSOs) with support from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party have been holding countrywide demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign from her position as MEC chair for messing the May 21 2019 elections.

Ansah is accused of fraudulently gifting DPP presidential candidate Peter Mutharika victory in the Presidential Election. The matter is in court.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has since asked Ansah to "deeply reflect on the value of remaining in office when her stay seems to be the cause for social disruption and political unrest".

But Ansah has unequivocally stated that she will not resign unless the court rules that there were irregularities in the elections.