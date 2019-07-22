21 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Seodi White Mum On Women Nude March

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Flamboyant leader of the Forum for Concerned Women has refused to say when the women she had mobilized to march naked will take up to the streets to stop calls from sections of society for embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to step down.

Seodi White, chief director in the Public Sector Reforms Unit and leader of the Forum for Concerned Women, recently said women will march nude in the streets to stop men from harassing the MEC chair.

She said the march would take place if Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) continues to hold protests to force Ansah step down following the messy presidential election results.

"We have seen--since the violent demos started--that there is persistent calculated harassment and insulting of Justice Ansah as a woman. The abuse has become gendered in that gender abusive language has been used," said White.

But when contracted on Saturday, White refused to comment on the matter, saying she would rather remain quiet on the issue.

Political scientist Ernest Thindwa said it was not true that men were forcing Ansah to resign from her position to resign because she is a woman, saying she is being forced to step down on governance issues.

White said she organised the solidarity march to call for a cessation of gender-based abuse against Justice Ansah, specifically, and women in general and to call for peace in the country.

She believes history will judge her accordingly.

Malawi

Minister Phiri Commissions Construction of Road in Thyolo

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Malunga Phiri, on Sunday presided over the ground breaking for… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Women
Southern Africa
Malawi
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.