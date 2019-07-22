21 July 2019

Malawi: Bullets Back to Winning Ways, Whack Karonga Utd 5-0

By Jeromy Kadewere

It was back to normalcy for Nyasa Big Bullets as they came back from their last week's slump against Kamuzu Barracks to claim a comfortable 5-0 victory over Karonga United at the Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday in the TNM Super League.

At the same time, Bullets consolidated their title defence as they leapfrogged fellow giants Silver Strikers into 4th place.

Coach Calisto Pasuwa looked to have had his pep-talk right especially after the humiliation back last week as his team came back from central region with a point from two games.

Of course playing against a Karonga United team whose defense was deemed to break and it did happen in the first half as Hassani Kajoke scored a brace as well as Chiukepo Msowoya with the other goal from Pilirani Zonda.

Karonga however did have some of chances on the break but their lack of sharpness on the offensive end blew them away.

Perhaps their closest chance came as Peter Nselema's header flew over Rabson Chiyenda's goal.

Bullets also scored one of the goals on a spot kick after Mike Nkwate was brought down in the box. Kajoke converted the goal.

The second half saw Bullets dominate much of the game and while the visitors were totaly outplayed.

The win for Bullets saw them to occupy fourth slot with 22 points from 12 games,while Karonga are on position nine with 13 points from 12 games.

