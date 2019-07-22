22 July 2019

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Federation of Liberian Associations in Canada Holds First Elections

The Federation of Liberian Associations in Canada (FLAC) on Friday, July 19, July 21 hosted its first ever national elections on July 19-21, transitioning the organization from the interim leadership of Francis Hinnah, who served as the founding interim president since the birth of the Federation in 2015.

According to a release, the elections formed part of activities planned for the Federation's 4th Annual Convention hosted by one of its chapters - Liberian Association in Windsor and Essex County.

The National Convention brought together Liberians and people of Liberian descent across Canada, including guests from various Liberia communities in the United States.

Founded in March 2015, the Federation of Liberian Associations in Canada is the umbrella organization for Liberians and Liberian community associations in Canada.

FLAC is a not for profit and non-governmental organization, established by the Liberian Community in Canada with a mission to promote the interest of Liberia and people of Liberian descent in Canada as well as directly contributing to the rebuilding efforts in Liberia.

Highlights of the convention include a plenary where the state of the Liberian community will be discussed to develop a roadmap for action over the next two years as a mandate for the elected leadership, general elections and a banquet to climax the activities.

The two contenders for the presidency are Leo Nupolu Johnson and Reuben Tucker, both men are vying to make history and lead a growing and vibrant Liberian community in Canada. Most people would agree that Canada is an untapped treasure when it comes to the national development agenda in Liberia, the Federation has vowed to change that by mobilizing the community to attract necessary investments and resources that will help boost the Liberian economy.

A young Liberian entrepreneur and investment consultant, founder and executive director of the Young Funds Program (Travis Samory Fonderson), has been selected as keynote speaker for this year's event as the Federation looks to shine the spot light on young Liberians breaking new grounds. Already at expert in investing and financial management at the tender age of 21, Travis will speak on the theme, "Building a new Liberian Diaspora by Investing in the Future."

All is set as the largest gathering of Liberians under an umbrella organization will happen for the first time in the history of the Liberian community in Canada.

