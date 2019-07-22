Liberian Footballer Arrested in U.S. Green Card Scam

Prince Mark Boley's bid to get a green card failed after his marriage to a U.S. citizen turned out to be a sham, prosecutors say.

A Liberian soccer player's attempt to trick U.S. immigration authorities into giving him a green card backfired after an Immigration agent in Rhode Island, viewing the phone of the woman claiming to be his wife, saw an incoming message from another person thanking her for the "best sex ever," prosecutors say.

According to Fox News, Prince Mark Boley, 30, is now facing up to five years in prison, and a US$250,000 fine after being convicted by a federal court this week of lying to immigration officials, and providing false information on immigration documents, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the District of Rhode Island announced over the weekend.

The steamy text that sparked an investigation into his behavior came in June 2017, when authorities were questioning the validity of his marriage to a U.S. citizen that occurred a year earlier, the office said.

Boley was seeking a green card and the woman he claimed to be his wife allowed an immigration officer to review her phone in hopes to make clear that the two truly were in love.

The woman - who was granted immunity in exchange for testifying against Boley -- then "admitted to the agent to recently having had sex with that individual," the office said.

"At trial, the woman testified that her marriage to Boley was a sham, and that she married Boley solely for the purpose of him obtaining a green card," the office continued.

"She testified that she and Boley did not live together and never have a physical relationship, but that Boley did take steps to create a paper trail that he resided with her, such as having some of his mail sent to her address where he did not live."

Prior to going to the U.S., Boley made an appearance with Liberia's national soccer team in a 3-0 loss to Angola during their failed bid to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. An official of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), on condition of anonymity, confirmed this fact, but told the Daily Observer that the match against Angola was the only one Boley ever played with the national team. "Boley used to play in Malaysia and another country in Asia, and was here in Liberia on vacation few years ago. He would come and practice with the Lone Star (Liberia's national team) when the coach signed him up to play the match in Angola," the official said.

Boley first entered the U.S. on a non-immigrant six-month visa in July 2015. In December that year, the office says: "Boley was introduced to a Rhode Island woman by his niece, who later asked the woman, on Boley's behalf, if she would marry Boley in order for him to obtain a green card and legal status in the United States."

Boley is now scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7, 2019. His current location is unclear, Fox news says.