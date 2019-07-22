22 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Women's Water Polo Side Thumped By Japan, End 14th

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — The South African women's water polo side have finished 14th at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Playing Japan in the match to determine the 13th/14th-place finishers, South African were sounded thrashed 21-2 .

The eight-minute quarters read 4-0, 4-1, 6-1 and 7-0.

SA found themselves in the match after group defeats to the Netherlands (33-0), New Zealand (17-4) and the USA (26-1).

Those losses saw SA play hosts South Korea in the 'semi-finals' of the 13th-16th bracket.

South Korea, who have endured a torrid time in the tournament, including a record 64-0 drubbing at the hands of Hungary, were no match for SA, losing 26-3.

The overall 14th-place result is SA's best ever finish at a world championship having ended no better than 15th in their previous five appearances.

At the last world championships in 2017, the SA women's side finished 16th - and last - in the tournament, scoring 20 goals in five matches and conceding 65.

In this year's championship the SA women's side scored 33 goals and conceded exactly 100 in their five matches.

The SA women's team was thrown into turmoil in the weeks leading up to the tournament when coach Seri Harris was axed from her role.

Unbelievably, Harris, who was coaching voluntarily, only found out about her dismissal when the squad was announced - and her name wasn't read out.

Meanwhile, the SA men's water polo side will co-incidentally also face Japan in their 'semi-final' of the 9th-12th-place bracket on Tuesday, July 23 at 04:00 SA time.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Prominent Aids Scientist Inducted Into the Royal Society

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, South Africa's leading Aids researcher and scientist has been elected as a fellow of the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.