22 July 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Nadduli Vows to Teach Uganda's Evolving History in Schools

By Dan Wandera

38 years after retiring from the teaching profession, Minister without portfolio Abdul Nadduli plans to return to class to teach students about Uganda's evolving history.

Nadduli observes that the young generation currently attending Secondary school could be missing out on part of Uganda's history detailing how the Country has evolved in culture, religion, politics and the economy.

He adds that many people have failed acknowledge the need to groom a young generation that appreciates its own culture and the morals.

"I left classroom teaching in 1981 to join the liberation struggle but now think our children need more of the rich history. It is now very rare to find children who appreciate their own culture, religion and responsible living. Am a specialist in this area and will now volunteer to lecture the young generation on these programs," Nadduli said.

Nadduli was addressing parents, teachers and students at Katikamu SDA Secondary School in Luweero District at their annual sports Day on Sunday.

The veteran politician also expressed disappointment in how the idea of grooming talent has not picked up even when the Country has the opportunity to nurture giants in various sports.

"We should not wait to welcome the sportsmen who have succeeded and worn themselves medals yet we have the opportunity to groom the talent in schools. We should tap the talent from schools and help nature the same talent to global level. This is the missing link in our Country."

He also pledge to support the roll out of government projects for private schools.

Earlier the Katikamu SDA Secondary School head teacher Mr Julius Namansa had told the Minister that while private schools play the same role as government aided schools in imparting knowledge and the general upbringing of the young generation, they have to bear the burden of the high taxes paid to government agencies, including taxes on education material.

