22 July 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kidnapped Pupils Freed After Parents Pay Shs2m Cash Ransom

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Robert Muhereza

Two school children who were kidnapped on Saturday afternoon have been released after their parents paid ransom worth Shs2 million.

Akim Niwagaba, 13, and Ramathan Ayinamani, 10, pupils of Ntungamo Primary School in Butogota town council in Kanungu District were kidnapped by two Congolese militiamen, armed with AK 47 rifles.

To release the pupils, the kidnappers demanded for ransom worth Shs4 million.

The police spokesman for Kigezi Sub Region, Mr Elly Maate, on Monday confirmed the release of the pupils.

He says the deal was negotiated via text messages on the police mobile phone.

The two pupils were kidnapped at Manure-Bugarama cell in Binza Sub County of the Democratic Republic of Congo where they were tending to rice gardens with their mother Ms Joselyn Ampeire.

"The kidnappers strictly used text messages to negotiate the ransom to be paid. After the ransom was paid, the pupils were released and received by their excited parents and relatives," Mr Maate said.

Jackson Tukahirwa, an uncle to the kidnapped pupils said the family received their children on Sunday around 8:30pm after they had walked about two kilometres into DRC.

He added that they opted to pay the money because the operation that was mounted by the Congolese army and local leaders from Butogota in Uganda to hunt for the armed militias turned futile as they only recovered the ragged army attire and the face masks the kidnappers wore.

"At around 7:15pm, we received a message from the kidnappers instructing us to bring Shs2 million if we wanted our children to be released. We immediately mobilised the money and after about 2kms inside Congo, the kidnappers told us to stop and put the money on the ground then move few steps behind," he narrates.

"Then a man armed with an AK 47 emerged from the bush picked the money and counted it. He raised his arm maybe signaling his colleagues confirming receipt of the money and immediately our two pupils emerged from the adjacent bush."

Tukahirwa added that the family is considering abandoning any form of agriculture in the Democratic Republic of Congo because of the continued kidnaps and demand for ransom.

This is one of the many kidnaps of several Ugandans by armed Congolese men. On April 2, four armed men suspected to be Congolese nationals ambushed a tourist van in Queen Elizabeth National Park and kidnapped an American tourist, Ms Kimbley Sue Endecott, and the driver, Mr Jean Paul Mirenge. The duo was released after ransom was paid.

On April 22, the militias kidnapped two Ugandans and released them after their families paid ransom worth Shs3.5m.

Uganda

Is Uganda Preparing Its Climate Change Leaders?

Last week, I participated in the Youth and Climate Change meeting on the margins of the African Union Summit in Niamey,… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.