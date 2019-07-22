22 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Thrills At Fist of Fury Boxing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael D. Abayateye

IT was fireworks at Osu in Accra on Saturday night when the Fist of Fury boxing league made a return with some exciting semi-final bouts.

The first semi finals witnessed seven amateur fights with boxers going at each other in search for a place at the grand finale scheduled for the Bukom Boxing Arena on August 3.

The night started with the 49kg fight between Mohammed Aryeetey and Derick Mensah with the former winning all three rounds.

Michael Abban was also too strong for Moses Adjei in the 52kg category, winning 3-0 to progress to the next stage.

In the 56kg, Daniel Gorsh also defeated Bernard Ankrah 3-0 while Enoch Tetteh was a 2-1 winner over Emmanuel Sackey in the 60kg category.

Felix Nunoo was also a 2-1 victor over John Amebele in the 64kg encounter, while Daniel Oduro also beat Stephen Quaye with the same margin to win the 69kg fight.

It was an easy win for Michael Bibi in the 75kg as his opponent Michael Arhin was disqualified because he was a professional.

The next semi-final bouts would be staged on July 26 at Sukura in Accra with the finals which would combine both amateur and professional fights, slated for August 3 at the arena.

Ghana

African Masters Golf Tourney for Ghana

GHANA is expected to welcome a glittering array of sport personalities to a prestigious golf tournament in November,… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.