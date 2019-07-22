22 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Another Nigerian Teenager Killed in Attack in South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

As Nigerians mourn Mrs. Obianuju Ndubuisi-Chukwu, a Nigerian Insurance chief who was murdered in South Africa, the country again is grappling with the ruthless assassination of a teenager in that country.

Ndubisi-Chukwu was the Deputy Director-General of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and was killed on June 13 in her hotel room.

The teenager, Chinonso Dennis Obiaju, 17, a Nigerian still in high school, was shot dead in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The President of Nigerian Union in South Africa, Mr Adetola Olubajo, who confirmed the killing to newsmen, said the deceased student lived in Roodeport, Johannesburg with his guardian.

Olubajo said on telephone that the late boy's guardian, Mr Mike Nsofor, disclosed that he was shot at about 6.30 p.m.

"He went to buy from a shop with his friend and someone chased and opened fire on them, killing him," he quoted the guardian as saying.

He added that the family would be burying him in South Africa, noting that the union's leaders in Johannesburg would be contacting him on developments.

Olubajo said they were going to the Police on Monday to finalise on the registry and provision of his papers.

"He was born here, I learnt and the Mother is in the U.S.

"I have spoken to Mike Nsofor to pass the Nigerian community's condolences and call for justice to be served in this case as anybody who hunt down a young school boy couldn't have any justifiable reasons," Olubajo said.

He implored the Federal Government to urgently protect Nigerians in the Diaspora.

At least no fewer than 200 Nigerians have been killed in xenophobic attacks between 2016 and this year.

According to unofficial sources, up to 800,000 Nigerians, mostly young people, reside in South Africa. (NAN)

Vanguard

Nigeria

Aisha Buhari Demands Justice for Rape Victims

First lady, Aisha Buhari has urged the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to ensure justice for rape victims in… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.