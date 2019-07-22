22 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: FRSC Announces Partial Closure of Lagos-Ibadan Highway

By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

The Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Sunday disclosed that, there would be temporary closure of the inward lanes of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, to enable the construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, effect the rehabilitation of the road.

The command, in a statement issued by its Route Commander and Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, explained that the rehabilitation work would initially affect 600 meters of the corridor.

"This is to bring to the attention of the public, that in view of the ongoing road rehabilitation work on the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway, the construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has notified the Corps of extension of rehabilitation work on the Expressway from around Berger to KARA bridge (otherwise known as Ogun river bridge, around the Kara cattle market ) on the Lagos-Ibadan section of the Expressway, covering 1.4 kilometers commencing from Saturday 03 August 2019'.

"The rehabilitation work which would initially affect 600 meters of the corridor would cause the temporary closure of the inward Lagos traffic , to enable the construction company effect the rehabilitation of the road and temporary diversion of traffic that would transfer the Lagos inbound traffic to the same carriageway conveying traffic outward Lagos, thereby making both the traffic inward and outward Lagos accommodated on the same section of the Expressway."

The command urged motorists to plan their trips by allowing more time for their traveling time, in view of the construction work that would narrow the carriage way which may impair movement.

"The general public ,especially motorists are advised to use alternative corridors like the Epe/Ajah - Ijebu - Ode ; Lagos - Ota - Itori - Abeokuta, and Ikorodu - Sagamu as alternative routes to access Lagos," the statement explained.

"In addition to advising motorists to increase the time of their travelling period when using this corridor during this period of the rehabilitation, motorists are further reminded to drive within the maximum speed limit of 50km per hour prescribed by the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, as the maximum speed at construction zones," the official added.

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times.

