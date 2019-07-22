Ghana: African Masters Golf Tourney for Ghana

GHANA is expected to welcome a glittering array of sport personalities to a prestigious golf tournament in November, this year.

Dubbed the African Masters Ghana International, the two-day event tees off at the Achimota Golf Club with heavy celebratory involvement as stars from the sporting disciplines, film stars and other business leaders are expected to feature prominently.

Tentatively fixed for November 14-15, 2019, the maiden event will parade stars from Nigeria, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Namibia, Kenya, Egypt, Botswana and Zambia, among others.

Aside from featuring top golfing talents, the two-day sport and entertainment extravaganza will also have business people alongside international celebrities.

The event is being put together by Sports Group International Ghana Limited (SGI) in collaboration with International Management Group (IMG) as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

IMG has been at the forefront of global sport management industry since its inception in 1960, with golf at the heart of its activities.

In 2017, IMG became an Endeavour company - further strengthening the breadth of IMG's offering -able to deliver unparalleled access and scope across the sport.

Chief Operations Officer of SGI, Frank Obeng Afriyie, the event would of immense benefit to Ghanaians.

"This is the first step towards Ghana hosting a high profile professional event in the future, with the support of Government and corporate partners in Ghana.

"Indeed, the event will create employment and generate revenue for the country as hundreds of special personalities are expected to troop in - with the hospitality industry likely to head towards a boom," he asserted.

Mr Afriyie said the golf festival will go a long way to promote Ghana as tourist destination, whilst projecting the green sport too in the country.