22 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: African Masters Golf Tourney for Ghana

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Vigah

GHANA is expected to welcome a glittering array of sport personalities to a prestigious golf tournament in November, this year.

Dubbed the African Masters Ghana International, the two-day event tees off at the Achimota Golf Club with heavy celebratory involvement as stars from the sporting disciplines, film stars and other business leaders are expected to feature prominently.

Tentatively fixed for November 14-15, 2019, the maiden event will parade stars from Nigeria, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Namibia, Kenya, Egypt, Botswana and Zambia, among others.

Aside from featuring top golfing talents, the two-day sport and entertainment extravaganza will also have business people alongside international celebrities.

The event is being put together by Sports Group International Ghana Limited (SGI) in collaboration with International Management Group (IMG) as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

IMG has been at the forefront of global sport management industry since its inception in 1960, with golf at the heart of its activities.

In 2017, IMG became an Endeavour company - further strengthening the breadth of IMG's offering -able to deliver unparalleled access and scope across the sport.

Chief Operations Officer of SGI, Frank Obeng Afriyie, the event would of immense benefit to Ghanaians.

"This is the first step towards Ghana hosting a high profile professional event in the future, with the support of Government and corporate partners in Ghana.

"Indeed, the event will create employment and generate revenue for the country as hundreds of special personalities are expected to troop in - with the hospitality industry likely to head towards a boom," he asserted.

Mr Afriyie said the golf festival will go a long way to promote Ghana as tourist destination, whilst projecting the green sport too in the country.

Ghana

Govt Debt Now Gh¢ 200 Billion

The country's public debt has increased to GH¢ 200 billion in May this year as the government continues to borrow… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.